Indian Railways Update: Mumbai, New Delhi Duronto Special Train Will Now Run On This New Route

The routes of several trains including Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus Special and Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duronto Special trains will be diverted due to some ongoing work at Gangapur City station of West Central Railway.

These trains will now run on new and modified routes. According to Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar, non-interlocking work is being done at Rajasthan’s Gangapur City station and hence routes are diverted as there is a traffic blockade.

Gangapur City railway station is on the Delhi–Kota–Vadodara–Mumbai railway line. It is one of the busiest railway stations as most Mumbai bound trains from Delhi pass through this station.

Train No 09042 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus Special departing on 18th July will depart from Barasta and take the new route of Agra Cantt – Bharatpur – Bandikui – Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur instead of its usual route Agra Cantt – Idgah – Bayana – Sawai Madhopur.

Train number 09009 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Special, departing on 19th July, will run on new route Barasta-Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Rewari-New Delhi instead of its scheduled route Sawai Madhopur-Mathura-Palwal-New Delhi.

Earlier in the last week, Central Railway extended the run of Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Special train till September 30. It also decided to start special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Sealdah in Kolkata.

Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Special train will halt at Bhusaval, Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur and Tatanagar railway station. The trains will have one AC first class, three AC-2 tier, twelve AC-3 tier coaches and one pantry car.

The special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sealdah will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Gaya, Dhanbad Jn, Asansol Jn and Durgapur. It will have 4 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper and 7 Second class seating coaches.

