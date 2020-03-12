Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Central Station to be Renamed After Nana Shankarsheth

Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 9:13 PM IST
Mumbai Central Station to be Renamed After Nana Shankarsheth
Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station in the city as "Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Railway

Station".

The proposal to rename the station would now be sent to the Railway Ministry, officials said.

Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development.

