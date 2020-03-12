English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Mumbai Central Station to be Renamed After Nana Shankarsheth
Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station in the city as "Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Railway
Station".
The proposal to rename the station would now be sent to the Railway Ministry, officials said.
