Cheap Mangoes Hit Mumbai Markets. Courtesy: This Year's 'Colder Than Usual' Winters | Check Rates

The king of fruits, mango, is now slowly arriving in the market. Compared to last year, this year, mango is one month early in the market. The news from Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee suggests that 479 boxes of Hapus mangoes have been received by the financial capital.

It is for the first time that this huge quantity of mangoes have been received in February. The market is full of mango and it has created a festive environment in the market. In the wholesale market, the price of four to seven boxes of mangoes is said to be quoted around Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,000.

In the Mumbai APMC, the arrival of mangoes has increased and in the last two days, around 1,000 boxes have already arrived. News suggests that the prevalence of extreme cold has affected mango but now that the winter season is closing, the arrival of mango has started increasing in the market. The management of the market committee said that the arrival of mangoes is expected to double from next month.

In the meantime, around 400 boxes of mangoes are arriving daily in the market and it is expected to reach in thousands. The price of mangoes is quoted according to its quality. Common mango is quoted around Rs 2,000 per box while high quality mango is quoted around Rs 10,000 per box. The traders said that the price may come down when the arrival of mangoes increase from next month.

The arrival of mango is late by a month. Mango lovers are happy to see the lower price and good quality of this popular fruit in the beginning. The price of a box of common mango is quoted at Rs 2,000 and the good quality is quoted at Rs 10,000. The price is expected to fall with the increased arrival of the mango in the market.

A mango trader, Balasaheb Bhinde, said that this year the crop of mango in Konkan area is good, so mango is expected to be available at a price that will be easy on the pockets of common man. In April, last year, a huge quantity of mango had arrived in the market. Though this year, a huge arrival of mangoes is expected in March itself. Due to the extreme cold this year, flowering of mango trees was better and traders expect that this year more mango will be available in the Mumbai market.

The mango season this year has taken off early and it is expected that enough mango will be available in the market in March and thus more mango will be available to the common people. For the last many days, Hapus variety of mango has started arriving from Konkan. The arrival of mangoes has been good in February.

