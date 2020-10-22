Mumbai City FC Ropes In Moroccan Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC on Friday roped in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh for the upcoming Indian Super League season, starting in November. The 32-year-old Moroccan joins the club after signing a two-year contract. Jahouh started his career with Ittihad Khemisset before moving to Moghreb Ttouan in 2010.

Jahouh plied his trade at Moghreb for five seasons winning two league titles in the process, and featured in his last season at the club under then coach Sergio Lobera. He then played for Raja Casablanca and FUS Rabat, both in Morocco. In 2017, Jahouh reunited with Lobera in India at FC Goa and became a key fixture for the Gaurs over the next three seasons, making 56 ISL appearances and winning the 2019/20 title as well as the Super Cup. “I have spent three years in India and I believe that I have a lot left to achieve. When I spoke to the management at Mumbai City about the targets and the vision they have, I was convinced that this club is where I wanted to be,” Ahmed was quoted as saying in a media release. “And of course, a chance to reunite once again with coach Lobera was too good to pass up,” he added.

Head coach Lobera on his part said that the Moroccan is someone “who can control the game.” “He is an exceptional player and having worked with Ahmed before, I know he can make a difference. “He has the experience to help us in the games and he can help bring the best out of those around him as well. Ahmed will fit in perfectly with the extremely talented squad we are building here,” Lobera signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor