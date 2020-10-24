Mumbai City FC Sign Defender Mehtab Singh

Mumbai: Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of defender Mehtab Singh ahead of the upcoming season. The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Islanders on a three-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2023.

“Representing a big club like Mumbai City, it’s a huge honour for me. I am here to work hard, I am here to learn and most importantly, I am here to compete,” Mehtab was quoted as saying in a release. “The club, our coach and I, we have the same desires and the same targets and that is to become the best in the country and win trophies,” he added.

Mehtab learned the ropes of the game at the Mahilpur Football Academy before joining the youth set up at East Bengal. After putting in some impressive performances for the East Bengal U-18s, he made the jump to the senior squad in 2016.

He made six appearances for the Kolkata giants in his first three seasons at the club, and also endured a loan spell at Gokulam Kerala in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. The defender enjoyed his best season at East Bengal in 2019/20, making 11 appearances.

Head coach Sergio Lobera said, “If you look at the talent pool of young defenders in India, Mehtab stands out. His energy, dynamism and his desire to win are an asset to any team and we’re glad to have him with us.” .

