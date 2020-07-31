INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mumbai Civic Body BMC Announces 20 Percent Water Cut from August 5

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
The municipal body of Mumbai on Friday announced a 20 per cent water cut from August 5 due to average rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes that supply water to the metropolis.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the water cut is necessary as the lakes have only 34 per cent water storage currently as against 85.68 percent in July 2019 and 83.30 per cent in July 2018.

In the monsoon season of the year 2020, areas supplying water to Mumbai received below average rainfall in the months of June and July, the BMC said. The civic body warned that after the end of monsoon, there wont be enough water in the lakes, if rainfall does notimprove in their catchment areas in the coming days.

