'Rules Apply to All Alike': Mumbai Civic Body Files FIR Against Bollywood Actor for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

In a stern message to Mumbaikars flouting Covid-19 norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that it has filed an FIR against a popular Bollywood actor for flouting coronavirus guidelines on being testing positive.

“No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus,” the civic body tweeted with a copy of the FIR.

While the name has been blurred in the tweet, a Times of India report quoted DCP Chaitanya S as saying that Gauhar Khan has been booked. “Khan has been booked for violation of Covid-19 rules. She had tested positive and was supposed to stay at home but instead went for the film shoot,” he was quoted as saying.

The said the Oshiwara police has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and under 51B of the NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on complaint of a BMC official, against a person who tested Covid positive but didn’t remain in quarantine and instead went out for film shooting.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have also tested positive for the virus.