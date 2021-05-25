Mumbai Civic Body Receives 7 Bids for Sputnik V Vaccine, Extends Bid Date

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it has received bids for the supply of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines in response to its global tender for one crore doses.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said they received eight bids, of which one was for Pfizer/AstraZeneca vaccines, and the remaining for Sputnik V, news agency ANI tweeted.

“We have received 8 bids in response to BMC Global Expression of Interest for procurement of 1 crore vaccine doses till date. One bid is for Pfizer/AstraZeneca & remaining 7 bids are for Sputnik: Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner,” ANI wrote.

The BMC has now extended the time period to enable bidders to submit documents in support of their bids.

The time period has been extended by one week to enable various bidders to submit complete set of documents in support of the bids as prescribed under BMC’s Global Expression of Interest. Any additional bid shall also be entertained: Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner (2/2)— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

The Pfizer/AstraZeneca bid is from a Czech company called O2 Blue Energy SRL, which said it could provide a mix of both the vaccines in a month, NDTV reported.

Pfizer had earlier refused to supply vaccines directly to states and had even told Punjab and Delhi it would deal directly with the central government.

News18 couldn’t independently verify if BMC has received the bid for the supply of Pfizer vaccine.

The Mumbai civic body had on May 12 floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for procurement of one crore doses to expedite the vaccination process.

Bidders need to have wherewithal for vaccine delivery

It is necessary for the bidders to have their own cold chain for vaccine transport and delivery or to show a valid contract with an agent that has facilities to transport the vaccines to the storage facility, hospitals, or vaccination centres.

Mumbai was forced to shut down many vaccination centres because of a shortage of jabs, especially after May 1, when the immunisation drive was expanded to include the 18-44 age group.

Many states have since announced they would float global tenders to source vaccines directly from the foreign manufacturers.

