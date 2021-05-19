Mumbai Civic Body Receives Bids to Import 1 Crore Sputnik Vaccine Doses

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received bids from three vaccine manufacturing companies to import 1 crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday.

Mumbai estimates to spend about 7 billion rupees (Rs 700 crores) to buy the vaccine shots, Chahal told Bloomberg TV. “Once we get 15 million vaccine shots, I plan to vaccinate the entire city in next 60 days and by doing so I am very sure we will be able to stop the third wave from coming," he said.

Out of the three proposals received, one is from UK-based Taliesin International Ltd. and the other two are Hyderabad-based companies which are authorised by Kremlin’s official vaccine distributor, The Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Chahal’s statement came a day after the BMC extended the global Expression of Interest (EoI) to procure one crore COVID-19 vaccines by a week till May 25 after no supplier or query was reported to have been received.

“As per the EoI conditions, the supplier will have to give the entire consignment of vaccines within three weeks from the day the work order is issued. It is open for vaccine manufacturers, their Indian partners, authorised distributors, while entities from countries sharing borders with India have been barred," officials had said.

The recent three companies have however been asked by the Mumbai civic body to send revised proposals as formal bids due to insufficient paperwork. “We have received three proposals. All of them are for Sputnik vaccine but have come with incomplete paperwork. So we have given the extension,” Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu told Hindustan Times.

