Mumbai's BMC-run Vaccination Centres to be Shut on Sunday amid Shortage

All vaccination centres in Mumbai run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be shut on Sunday, the civic body said on Saturday amid massive shortages in covid-19 vaccines.

The BMC in a tweet said, “Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle & the respective wards too."

The announcement, which comes as the state faces a shortage of doses, was clarified to be “on account of being Sunday," additional BMC commissioner Suresh Kakani was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Last week, BMC suspended the inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in a bid to divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses. The vaccination for the 45 and above category were also regularly halted due to shortfalls. After a gap of nearly six days, the BMC on Friday released a list of vaccine centres and opened its centres for those above 45-years-old.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally reached 6,96,379 and the death toll increased to 14,574 after 1,299 new cases and 52 deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 1,827 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count in the financial capital to 6,51,216, which is 93 per cent of the caseload.

“A total of 60,48,686 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 29,264 during the day. The time taken for the tally to double has reached 326 days. The city currently has 62 containment zones and 246 buildings are sealed," the BMC official said.

