Mumbai Civic Body Seals Kandivli Housing Society After 14 Covid, 5 Delta-plus Variant Cases

A day after sealing a boarding school in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently sealed a Kandivli housing society after 14 Covid-positive cases were reported in it. The locality had five Delta-Plus cases as well.

As per a Times of India report, Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner, R-South Ward has said that there are 14 cases reported in a span of a month, of which currently six are active and no case from the society was of Delta Plus, Nandekar clarified.

“There is no need to worry as the five Delta-Plus patients in the ward have recovered,” she added. Meanwhile, MLA Yogesh Sagar has said that most cases are still being reported from buildings.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,108 new coronavirus cases and 159 fatalities taking the tally of infections to 64,42,788 and death toll to 1,36,730. As many as 4,736 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 62,52,150.

The state has 2,93,147 people in-home quarantine, 2,334 in institutional quarantine and 50,393 active patients. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,30,48,070 with 2,07,265 samples tested on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here