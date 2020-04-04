Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Civic Body Sets up Five Dedicated Hospitals, Six Isolation Centres to Treat COVID-19 Patients

A BMC circular said Kasturba, St George, Seven Hills, Saifee and Nanavati will be dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. Those below 60 years of age and asymptomatic patients will be admitted to isolation centres at Nagpada, two in Bandra, Andheri, Powai and Shivaji Nagar.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday declared five hospitals as dedicated facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients and another six as isolation centres.

A BMC circular said Kasturba, St George, Seven Hills, Saifee and Nanavati will be dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Those below 60 years of age and asymptomatic patients will be admitted to isolation centers at Nagpada, two in Bandra, Andheri, Powai and Shivaji Nagar, the circular said.

The isolation centre will be managed by a doctor and paramedical staff shift-wise, while police will be available for security, an official said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 count stands at 278 while 19 have died of the infection.

