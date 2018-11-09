English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Coaching Centre Owner Cheated of Rs 9.4 Lakh by Woman on Social Media
The complainant, who runs coaching classes, was befriended by a woman on social media in August this year. The woman said her name was Leonie and she ran a salon in Jordan, he told police.
(Representative image)
Mumbai: A 65-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 9.4 lakh by an unidentified woman who had befriended him on social media and her accomplice, police said.
The man, resident of suburban Kandivali here, filed a complaint Wednesday, a police official said.
The complainant, who runs coaching classes, was befriended by a woman on social media in August this year. The woman said her name was Leonie and she ran a salon in Jordan, he told police.
The complainant received a call some days later, and the caller, who identified himself as Amit, said he was speaking on behalf of Leonie who was at the Delhi International Airport.
She was carrying $70,000 and had been stopped by immigration authorities, and urgently needed Rs 24,000 to get clearance, Amit told the complainant.
If the complainant deposited money in her account she will return it in due course, Amit said.
The complainant deposited the money. But he kept receiving calls over the next three months with request to deposit more money on various pretexts, police said.
The complainant ended up paying Rs 9.4 lakh before he realised that something was wrong, he told police.
He tried to contact the woman as well as Amit, but their numbers were switched off, police said.
Finally he decided to lodge a complaint.
Police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons and further probe is on.
