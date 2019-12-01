Mumbai Coaching Class Teacher Held for Sexually Harassing Teen by Sending Vulgar Videos, Lewd Texts
Nikhil Dave (37) was arrested by Charkop police in the northern suburbs late Saturday night after the victim narrated the ordeal to her father who then filed a complaint, an official said.
Picture for representation.
Mumbai: A teacher of a well-known coaching class in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sending vulgar videos and lewd texts to a 15-year-old girl student over the last two months, police said on Sunday.
Nikhil Dave (37) was arrested by Charkop police in the northern suburbs late Saturday night after the victim narrated the ordeal to her father who then filed a complaint, an official said.
"The 15-year-old girl has complained of sexual harassment by Dave. The accused recently wrote names of two songs in the victim's book and asked her to see the videos.
She found the content of these videos indecent. He tried to ply her with gifts but the victim always refused," the official informed.
Dave, who runs Gurukul Coaching Classes in Charkop, has been charged under section 354 ((outraging the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 5 Times They Were Insta Perfect Couple
- Salman Khan Talks About Dabangg 3 Row, Says Some People Seek Two Minutes of Fame
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 3 of Global Finals
- Ricky Ponting Was Approached For a Photo By a Fan, But Not Why You Think
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.