Mumbai Coaching Class Teacher Held for Sexually Harassing Teen by Sending Vulgar Videos, Lewd Texts

Nikhil Dave (37) was arrested by Charkop police in the northern suburbs late Saturday night after the victim narrated the ordeal to her father who then filed a complaint, an official said.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
Picture for representation.

Mumbai: A teacher of a well-known coaching class in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sending vulgar videos and lewd texts to a 15-year-old girl student over the last two months, police said on Sunday.

"The 15-year-old girl has complained of sexual harassment by Dave. The accused recently wrote names of two songs in the victim's book and asked her to see the videos.

She found the content of these videos indecent. He tried to ply her with gifts but the victim always refused," the official informed.

Dave, who runs Gurukul Coaching Classes in Charkop, has been charged under section 354 ((outraging the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

