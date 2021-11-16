Mumbai: Colaba Residents Experience 'Lethal Combination', Records AQI Worse Than Delhi

While Delhiites gasp for breath amid toxic air, residents of Colaba, Mumbai experienced something similar on Monday. Amid low wind speed and temperature and high humidity mixed with vehicular pollution, residents experienced a ‘lethal combination’- as termed by air pollution experts.

Colaba- city’s southernmost point recorded air quality worse than even Delhi’s at a time when the capital is reeling under the worst air pollution. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Colaba had an AQI (air quality index) of 345, while the maximum registered in Delhi on Monday was 331.

After Diwali festivities, Delhi recorded the season’s worst air pollution with AQI dipping to 471, a ‘severe’ level that even affects healthy people. Due to strong sea wind, Mumbai usually experiences healthy air quality, however, on Monday the situation changed.

Ronak Sutaria, the founder of the Respirer Living sciences, which deals in air quality monitoring, told The Times of India, that Colaba also experiences emissions from vehicles and smaller ships.

Meanwhile, air quality in Mazgaon, BKC, Malad ‘very poor’ on Monday. AQI at Mazgaon (325), BKC (314) and Malad (306) too remained within the ‘very poor’ category and was closer to Delhi’s level. AQI of 301-400 is rated ‘very poor’ which means it can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The eastern coast right up to Mazgaon has cargo and cruise ships, boats, catamarans and fishermen trawlers operating day and night. Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director of Safar told TOI that natural factors such as low temperature, low wind speed and high humidity had combined to keep more particulate matter suspended in air over Colaba, resulting in their concentration at higher levels. “This exactly happens in Colaba and is a feature observed here through our monitor during winter," he added.

A resident of Venus apartments at Cuffe Parade, Saurabh Mahurkar told TOI that he and his family have been experiencing high humidity and breathing discomfort since the past few days though temperatures were low.

While BKC, Andheri, Mulund, and Ghatkopar are seen to face the brunt of vehicle pollution, Chembur experiences emissions from the Deonar incinerator, oil, gas, and chemical refineries besides power stations.

