Mumbai Collector Likely to Inspect Bombay Gymkhana Land Leases

The Collector of Mumbai is likely to review the lease on the prime pieces of land Bombay Gymkhana and its many recreational facilities as the 99-year lease on the land given to the club expired in 2006. Meanwhile, the lease on the club’s grounds, too, expired in 2007.

The Bombay Gymkhana is already embroiled in an ongoing legal dispute with the Mumbai civic authorities over the former seeking to acquire some portion of the club’s land for widening a busy thoroughfare.

In February, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had ruled in favour of the Centre saying that the “Delhi Gymkhana was mismanaged” and appointed an administrator. It also ruled that the club cannot appoint new members, start new construction or take any policy decision.

The review of the Bombay Gymkhana is at an initial stage. The Mumbai Collector is planning to inspect the documents related to the lease of the land given to the club, as well as, the lease on the club’s grounds, beside Azad Maidan in South Mumbai’s prime Fort locality, Economic Times reported.

“We will be soon inspecting documents related to the lease rights of land given to the Bombay Gymkhana and few more such gymkhanas and clubs in the city,” Rajiv Nivatkar, Mumbai city district collector told ET.

“We could not visit these gymkhanas for inspections given the limitations we had over the last one year due to Covid-19 situation,” Nivatkar said.

“The lease has not been renewed yet. The draft for the renewal of the lease is pending with the City Collector’s oice,” RN Ranjan, the CEO of Bombay Gymkhana, said.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), which is the party in the legal dispute with the Gymkhana, wants to widen the Hazarimal Somani Marg that connects Fashion Street to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, for easing traffic congestion.

The MCGM wants to acquire around 3,000 square metre of the 28,000 square metre allotted to the Gymkhana for its grounds and the area also has the firm’s CEO’s bungalow. In November last year, the state government had approved the much-delayed proposal to widen this road.

The Bombay Gymkhana has objected to it and the matter is currently sub judice.