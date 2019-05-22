Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Commuters Hit as Local Trains Get Delayed Due to Glitch at Goregaon Station Signal

A glitch developed at 7.05 am at Goregaon station signalling and was restored at 7.50 am. But due to the snag, trains have been delayed by nearly 45 minutes.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
Mumbai Commuters Hit as Local Trains Get Delayed Due to Glitch at Goregaon Station Signal
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Mumbai local trains were affected on Wednesday morning due to a technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon station.

According to the Western Railway, a glitch developed at 7.05 am at Goregaon station signalling and was restored at 7.50 am. But due to the snag, trains have been delayed by nearly 45 minutes.




Some local reports stated that movement of trains going to Church Gate was affected.
