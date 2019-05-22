English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Commuters Hit as Local Trains Get Delayed Due to Glitch at Goregaon Station Signal
A glitch developed at 7.05 am at Goregaon station signalling and was restored at 7.50 am. But due to the snag, trains have been delayed by nearly 45 minutes.
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Mumbai local trains were affected on Wednesday morning due to a technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon station.
According to the Western Railway, a glitch developed at 7.05 am at Goregaon station signalling and was restored at 7.50 am. But due to the snag, trains have been delayed by nearly 45 minutes.
Some local reports stated that movement of trains going to Church Gate was affected.
Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenienceiis deeply regretted. @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 22, 2019
