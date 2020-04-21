Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Containment Areas Rise from 381 to 813 between April 9 and 20

Areas where one or more COVID-19 patients or suspected cases are found have been earmarked as containment zones with strict implementation of the lockdown, including restriction on movement and entry and exit.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Mumbai Containment Areas Rise from 381 to 813 between April 9 and 20
A healthcare worker checks his colleague's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: The number of containment zones in Mumbai increased by 113 per cent from 381 to 813 between April 9 and 20, despite the metropolis being under lockdown for almost a month now, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said on Tuesday.

The metropolis had 3,090 COVID-19 cases as on Monday, while this number was 775 on April 9.

Areas where one or more COVID-19 patients or suspected cases are found have been earmarked as containment zones with strict implementation of the lockdown, including restriction on movement and entry and exit.

Containment zones include isolated buildings, housing clusters, slum localities and hospitals, officials informed.

"The number of containment zones in the city's 24 administrative wards increased to 813 on April 20 from 381 on April 9, an addition of 432 new zones in about 10 days. Till March 31, there were 146 containment zones," a BMC official said.

According to the BMC's containment area list, the highest, at 82, is in G South ward covering Haji Ali to Worli in central Mumbai, followed by H-East, K-West, L and E wards which have 72, 72, 69, and 62 zones respectively. G South ward, till last week, had nearly 400 COVID-19 cases.

The lowest number of containment areas are T and R West wards with seven each, followed by R Central, A, C and B wards with 9, 14, 14 and 16 zones respectively. T Ward, comprising suburbs like Mulund and Nahur, had seven coronavirus positive cases till last week.

As per the civic body's containment area concept, formal housing buildings are placed in the blue zone, congested but manageable pockets in orange zone, and congested areas needing strict lockdown in red zone.

Mumbai was one of the cities where the COVID-19 situation was "especially serious", the Centre had warned on Monday.

