GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai Cook Arrested for Killing Fellow Worker Over Rs 100

The accused was identified as Aftab alias Chand Manjur Khan, who works in a hotel in suburban Kurla.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Cook Arrested for Killing Fellow Worker Over Rs 100
Image used for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: An 18-year-old man, working in a hotel as a cook, was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing another worker over a paltry sum of Rs 100.

The accused was identified as Aftab alias Chand Manjur Khan, who works in a hotel in suburban Kurla.

Kalam Buttu Khan (18), who worked in the same hotel had borrowed Rs 100 from him to celebrate Eid earlier this week, police said.

They had an altercation this afternoon over delay in repaying the money, and in a fit of rage Aftab allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Kalam, police said.

Kalam was taken to a hospital but was declared dead before admission, a police official from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station said.

An offence of murder has been registered.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...