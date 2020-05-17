INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Cop, Attached With Unit of Anti-Terrorism Squad, Dies; Covid-19 Test Report Awaited

Image for representation: Reuters

Image for representation: Reuters

He was suffering from typhoid and was also diabetic, the official said, adding that results of a coronavirus test conducted on him are awaited.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Share this:

A 46-year-old police constable attached to a unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai died in the early hours on Sunday, an official said.

He was suffering from typhoid and was also diabetic, the official said, adding that results of a coronavirus test conducted on him are awaited.

The deceased was on leave since May 11 for typhoid and his condition was showing improvement, the official said.

"He complained of breathlessness at around 3 am, following which he was rushed to civic-run Nair hospital and later to Bhatia hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission," he said.

A total of 11 police personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far while many others have tested positive for the viral infection.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading