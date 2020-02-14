Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Cops Nab OCI Card-holder from Chennai Airport for Sex Racket

Mumbai Police official said 34-year-old Godwin Wilson Mahendran's arrest was part of a probe by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Social Service Branch into an online sex racket, he said.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Cops Nab OCI Card-holder from Chennai Airport for Sex Racket
The racket was busted by the SS Branch in May last year after a guest house was raided in Colaba and four people were arrested, police said.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card-holder from Chennai Airport when he was returning from Sri Lanka where he stays, an official said on Friday.

He said 34-year-old Godwin Wilson Mahendran's arrest was part of a probe by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Social Service Branch into an online sex racket, he said.

"The racket was busted by the SS Branch in May last year after a guest house was raided in Colaba and four people were arrested. Two women who had been forced into prostitution were rescued at the time. Our probe found Mahendran was the one who created the website through which customers were being solicited," he said.

"A lookout notice was issued at the time. On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the SS Branch nabbed Mahendran at Chennai airport. A Mumbai court has remanded him in police custody till February 20. There are two others wanted in this case and efforts are on to arrest them," he added.

Police recovered Rs 17.15 lakh cash, two cars, 17 mobile phones, two laptops, Rs 1800 in Sri Lankan currency, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar card, Pan card, Bank passbook, cheque book, three air tickets, two passports and OIC card, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram