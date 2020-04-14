Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Coronavirus Cases Go up By 204 to 1753, Death Toll Climbs to 111

Meanwhile, 23 more persons were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection, taking their total to 164, the BMC said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
Mumbai Coronavirus Cases Go up By 204 to 1753, Death Toll Climbs to 111
A doctor scans residents from Dharavi, Asia's alrgest slum in Mumbai in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 204 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the megapolis to 1753, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At the same time, 11 people succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll so far to 111, it said.

Meanwhile, 23 more persons were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection, taking their total to 164, the release said.

"Of the total 11 deaths on Tuesday, nine persons were suffering from underlying health conditions while two others had age-related issues," it stated.

The civic body said that it set up 90 temporary special screening clinics to test suspected COVID-19 cases.

"A total of 3518 people were screened at these clinics while swabs of 1384 suspected people collected between April 5 to 13," it said.

Out of the total 1753 coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, 781 cases were detected as a result of contact tracing, containment measures, and through fever clinics etc, it said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to hire service of private doctors, nurses and paramedics in the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases.

