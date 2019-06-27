Mumbai Court Asks Cops Not to Take Coercive Action Against Binoy Kodiyeri in Rape Case
Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the court in connection with a rape case.
Mumbai: A sessions court here on Thursday directed the police not to take any "coercive" action till further orders against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of a Kerala CPM leader, in connection with a rape case.
Binoy, 37, son of Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the court.
When the anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge M H Shaikh on Thursday, the lawyer of the woman complainant sought the court's intervention in the matter.
The court allowed the lawyer to file a written argument and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.
Kodiyeri's lawyer Ashok Gupte sought interim relief for his client saying the matter was delayed at the complainant's instance.
The judge then directed the officer of Oshiwara Police Station, who was present in the court, not to take any coercive action against Kodiyeri, Gupte said.
The city police had earlier issued a notice against Kodiyeri, asking airport, railway and other authorities to look out for him. A team of the Mumbai Police also visited Kodiyeri's residence in Kerala.
A 33-year-old former bar dancer had alleged that Kodiyeri sexually abused her after promising marriage and she has an eight-year-old son from him.
Oshiwara Police here have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against him
