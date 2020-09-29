Mumbai Court Discharges 12 Indonesians Booked After Tablighi Event from Case

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday discharged 12 Indonesian nationals, accused of not disclosing that they had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March, from the criminal case they were facing. The event at Nizamuddin in the national capital was later found to be a coronavirus hotspot, and the police in various states had rounded up its participants.

Metropolitan Magistrate G Y Ghule on Tuesday discharged 12 Indonesians who had traveled to Mumbai after the event and were arrested, their lawyer Ishrat Khan said. A detailed order of the court was yet to be received, he said.

The police had booked them under IPC sections 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant),269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Diseases Act for not informing local authorities about their arrival. As per the police, the Indonesians arrived in India in two batches, on February 29 and March 3, and headed for Delhi for the congregation after which they came to Mumbai and stayed in a flat in suburban Bandra and roamed around.

Two persons from the12-member group tested positive for coronavirus, following which others were placed under quarantine and later arrested on April 22. A court subsequently granted them bail.

.