Mumbai Court Extends PMC Bank Ex-director Surjit Singh Arora's Police Remand
Surjit Singh Arora was last week arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till October 24 the police remand of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former director Surjit Singh Arora, arrested in connection with the multi-crore scam in the bank.
Arora was last week arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.
He was produced before metropolitan magistrate S G Shaikh, after his police remand ended on Tuesday.
The court extended his police custody till Thursday.
Arora is the fifth accused to be arrested in the case.
Besides Arora, the EOW has arrested the bank's former managing director Joy Thomas, its former chairman Waryam Singh, Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd's (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the scam.
The EOW last week said Arora was the director and key member of the loan committee of the bank until its affairs were taken over by the RBI.
The HDIL group of companies were awarded credit facilities on a large scale, wherein the fraud occurred. The alleged fraud was "sheltered" by Arora, it said.
The EOW also told the court that bank officials replaced 44 loan accounts of HDIL with 21,049 fictitious accounts to camouflage huge loan defaults by the real estate group which landed the bank in the current crisis.
Arora, in collusion with other accused, performed his alleged role in the crime, the probing agency said.
"Arora was elected on the directors' body to ensure proper functioning of the bank. However, he abused his official position to facilitate the fraud," it said.
The EOW earlier this month registered a case against the Wadhawans and top officials of the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.
After the scam was unearthed in the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, the Reserve Bank of India appointed an administrator over it, and capped its withdrawals at Rs 40,000 per
account for six months.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's All About Indian Army Sourced Nissan Jonga SUV Bought by MS Dhoni
- NBA 2K20 Gameplay Will Unlock Limited Edition Nike Sneakers That You Can Buy
- Disha Patani Shares Insta Story Featuring Tiger Shroff, Captions it 'Bhai Bhai'
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless