Mumbai Court Extends Sachin Waze's NIA Custody Till April 9, CBI to Grill Suspended Cop As Well

A Mumbai court on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near an industrialist’s residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran. Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.

He was on Wednesday produced before special NIA court judge PR Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9. The NIA had sought the extension of Waze's remand for further probe into the case. Two other accused in the case — suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor — were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by the court.

The court also allowed the CBI to question Waze in connection with its preliminary inquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A Scorpio with explosives was found near the industrialist’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.

