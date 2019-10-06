Take the pledge to vote

29 Activists Arrested for Protesting Aarey Tree Felling Get Bail, Say Will Seek Action Against Cops For 'Assault'

Apart from the 29 arrested, 55 were also detained, including NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sena leader and former Mayor Shubha Raul, from the protest site.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
29 Activists Arrested for Protesting Aarey Tree Felling Get Bail, Say Will Seek Action Against Cops For 'Assault'
Protesters clashing with the police in Mumbai's Aarey colony.

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday granted bail to the 29 protesters who were arrested from Aarey colony on Saturday for opposing the felling of over 2,600 trees to make way for a Mumbai Metro car shed.

The protesters were arrested on Saturday after the police imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey, restricting movements and gathering of groups, and cordoned off the area

to allow the BMC to cut trees in the city’s ‘green lung’.

The announcement that the green activists were granted bail was made at a press conference called by their family members against the high handedness of the police.

The court had on Saturday denied them bail and remanded them to judicial custody. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing public order & obstructing government officials from performing their duties.

Their families, friends and supporters to the cause said they were not satisfied with just getting bail and would seek quashing of the FIR filed against them, and action against the policemen for “manhandling and assaulting” the protesters.

Apart from the 29 arrested, 55 were also detained from the protest site, including NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sena leader and former Mayor Shubha Raul, from the protest site.

The protests began on Friday evening when MMRCL, within hours of the High Court dismissing four petitions challenging the permission granted by the civic body's tree authority to fell about 2700 trees, started the tree cutting under the cover of darkness.

