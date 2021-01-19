Mumbai Court Grants Bail to Murder Accused As Seized Pistol Turns Out to be 'Cigarette Lighter'

A Mumbai sessions court granted bail to a 30-year-old man who was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, noting that the seized pistol allegedly used by the accused was a cigarette lighter.

The court also stated that the ballistic report submitted to the court did not find any positive evidence regarding the firing.

The accused was identified as Farhan Sayeed who was apprehended on November 29 for allegedly firing at a builder who could not pay Rs 45 lakh he had loaned him. According to a report by the Times of India, the court said, “Admittedly, the applicant permanently resides in Mumbai, he has no criminal antecedents, so also, he is ready to abide by all the terms and conditions. In these circumstances, no purpose would be served by keeping the applicant

behind the bars, applicant has made out a prima facie case for the grant of bail,”.

The builder Nasir Shaikh submitted an intervention plea opposing the bail plea. His advocate alleged certain lucane in the probe and raised doubts about its fairness.

On November 28, when the victim along with his brother-in-law went to the accused to ask for some more time to repay his loan, a heated argument ensued. Allegedly, the victim claimed that he was shot at twice by Sayeed, one bullet hit the sofa and the other went ineffective. Subsequently, the victim lodged a police complaint regarding the attack and handed over the ‘bullets’ to the investigating police officials.