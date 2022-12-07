Mumbai Court Grants Bail to Two Youths Accused Of Molesting Korean YouTuber

A Mumbai court has granted bail to two men arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a South Korean vlogger and YouTuber while she was live streaming on a street in the city’s Khar area.

The Bandra metropolitan court on Tuesday granted bail to the duo on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation, their lawyer Zamir Khan said. The detailed order was not available yet.

The duo were arrested last week, hours after a video surfaced on social media showing them sexually harassing Korean Vlogger Hyojeong Park in the Khar area of Mumbai.

In the video, a youth can be seen coming close to the vlogger and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman started walking away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorcycle with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.

The police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The duo, aged 19 and 21 years, were nabbed from nearby Bandra.

The accused have been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With PTI inputs)

