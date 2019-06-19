English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Court Orders Zakir Naik to Appear Before it on July 31 in Money Laundering Case
The court warned that if Naik fails to appear before it by July 31, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him.
File photo of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (GETTY IMAGES)
Mumbai A special PMLA court here Wednesday ordered controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, accused of laundering money to the tune of Rs 193 crore, to personally appear before it on July 31.
The court warned that if Naik fails to appear before it by July 31, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him.
PMLA court judge Prashant P Rajvaidya gave the order after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against one of the accused in the case - Abul Sathak.
Naik himself is absconding and is said to be in Malaysia.
He was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR that was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
