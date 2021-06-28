Mumbai Court Rejects Pre-arrest Bail of Accused Doctor in Kandivali Fake Vaccination Case

A court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by one of the accused, a doctor, allegedly involved in cheating members of a Kandivali-based housing society by organising a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp.

In a pre-arrest bail plea filed before the Dindoshi sessions court on June 22, the accused Dr Manish Tripathi had stated the main accused in the case is a private hospital but the Mumbai Police are trying to protect its powerful and politically well-connected owners.

Additional sessions judge L S Chavan rejected the application on Monday. In a complaint submitted to the police, the housing society had alleged that its members were cheated by some persons last month who claimed to represent a private hospital.

The residents had claimed that they couldn’t find their details on CO-WIN app and expressed fear that the vaccine administered could be spurious. The FIR was lodged at Kandivali police station on June 17 for conducting an unauthorised vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage housing society for 390 people on May 30. Till last week, Kandivali police had arrested six people in the case.

