Mumbai Court to Give Verdict in Sensational Scarlett Rape-murder Case on Wednesday
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged two men, Samsung D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, with death and rape of the girl, who was then 15-year-old, when she was holidaying in Goa along with her family.
Image for representation.
Panaji: The Bombay High Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict in the death and rape case of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling, an incident that grabbed headlines worldwide over a decade ago.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged two men, Samsung D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, with death and rape of the girl, who was then 15-year-old, when she was holidaying in Goa along with her family.
Scarlett's bruised semi-nude body was found at the Anjuna beach on February 18, 2008.
Advocate Vikram Varma, representing Fiona Mackeown, the deceased's mother, Tuesday said the Goa division bench of the Bombay High Court is scheduled to pronounce final verdict on Wednesday.
Varma said the matter was heard by the division bench comprising justices RD Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan. The CBI was represented by senior counsel Ejaz Khan.
"Senior Counsel Ejaz Khan as well as my team have laboured day and night to bring out the truth. We have absolute faith in the High Court and hope that justice would be served," Varma said.
The Goa Children's Court had acquitted both the accused in the case in September, 2016 after which the CBI challenged the order in the High Court in February 2017.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli
- Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Gifts Jeep Compass Worth Rs 21.34 Lakh to Sister Shagun, Shares Video on Instagram
- Have You Tried Solving this ‘Maths Meme’ that Has Left People Scratching Their Heads?
- Amala Paul Reacts to Ex-Husband AL Vijay’s Marriage with R Aishwarya
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit And Bumrah Makes It To The ICC World Cup XI