Mumbai Court to Give Verdict in Sensational Scarlett Rape-murder Case on Wednesday

Panaji: The Bombay High Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict in the death and rape case of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling, an incident that grabbed headlines worldwide over a decade ago.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged two men, Samsung D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, with death and rape of the girl, who was then 15-year-old, when she was holidaying in Goa along with her family.

Scarlett's bruised semi-nude body was found at the Anjuna beach on February 18, 2008.

Advocate Vikram Varma, representing Fiona Mackeown, the deceased's mother, Tuesday said the Goa division bench of the Bombay High Court is scheduled to pronounce final verdict on Wednesday.

Varma said the matter was heard by the division bench comprising justices RD Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan. The CBI was represented by senior counsel Ejaz Khan.

"Senior Counsel Ejaz Khan as well as my team have laboured day and night to bring out the truth. We have absolute faith in the High Court and hope that justice would be served," Varma said.

The Goa Children's Court had acquitted both the accused in the case in September, 2016 after which the CBI challenged the order in the High Court in February 2017.