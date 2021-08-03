Mumbai Covid-19: Mask Refuseniks Have Made BMC Richer by Rs 62 Crore So Far

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 62 crore in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

Till June 24, Mumbaikars had coughed up roughly around Rs 58 crore.

Enforcing the mask mandate has been one of the biggest challenges before the authorities and now, with curbs being eased, wearing masks and ensuring social distancing will be key to keep the crowded metroplitan away from the grip of the third wave.

The Mumbai civic body on Monday allowed all shops to remain open till 10 pm on all days and okayed the resumption of shooting for films and television serials besides sports activities.

Mumbai reported 288 new cases and nine deaths on Tuesday, and three deaths. The civic body has also allowed all the indoor and outdoor games and sports clubs to operate except for swimming and other games where physical contact may take place. They can operate on all seven days as per regular timings, the order said.

Shooting for films and television serials is also permitted in Mumbai. The civic body has warned of strict action if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed by people in public places.

