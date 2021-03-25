'Mumbai Situation Bad, But No Need to Panic': BMC Ramps Up Testing; Mayor Warns of Lockdown

As Mumbai witnesses an alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that it has decided to ramp up testing and facilities available in hospitals to deal with the surge. Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the caseload in the country’s financial capital to 3,74,611.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned people of an imminent lockdown if they do not follow the norms and restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. “People’s consistent and complete disregard to norms is forcing us to consider imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew,” she told News18 in an exclusive chat.

She also said that most cases are being reported from highrises and residents are refusing to adhere to quarantine and isolation norms which is resulting in many of these structures becoming containment zones.

The municipal body said it has decided to take up testing for coronavirus to more than 60,000 per day in the coming weeks. It will also increase beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai from 13,773 to 21,000 in the next 15 days.

The civic body expressed confidence that it would be in a comfortable position to provide required health care in various hospitals of Mumbai and there was no cause for panic or worry. However, it called upon the Mumbaikars to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations, the municipal body said, “We have completed 10 lakh vaccinations today and we have resolved to increase the vaccination to 1,00,000 per day in Mumbai in the coming days. Vaccination is the ultimate remedy for ending this pandemic.”

There are 39 active containment zones which include slums and chawls while 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there.