Daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is expected to drop below the 1000-mark within the next few days, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Although some cities are showing an increase in coronavirus cases, the overall tate tally has been sliding. The state reported 27,971 new coronavirus cases and 61 pandemic-related deaths on Saturday.

With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, “it seems the COVID-19 third wave has come down," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani expected the cases to drop below 1,000 within the next few days. “As it is already the fourth wave of the Covid-Omicron wave, we expect the death toll too to drop to single digits within a week’s time,” Kakani was quoted by the Times of India as saying. Until January 15, the death toll in Mumbai was in single digits for almost five months since August 2021.

As per BMC’s update, only 6.5 percent of the total available Covid-19 beds in the city as on Saturday as compared to 16 percent until a fortnight back. The number of ICU patients reduced to 769 from over 900 a week ago. “People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms,” Tope said on Saturday. However, Covid-19 jumbo centres, which are the main hospitals admitting Covid patients, have been advised to keep the minimum number of wards open.

A senior state official said that a decision on relaxing existing restrictions on travel and entertainment would be taken after the state Covid-19 task force meeting on Monday.

Pune city recorded 5,386 new coronavirus cases, Nagpur city 2,060, Pimpri Chinchwad township 2,492, Nashik city 1,411 and Mumbai 1,411. Of the eight administrative circles (including a number of districts), Pune circle recorded 11,086 cases, Nagpur circle 4,473, Nashik 3,742, Mumbai 3,456, Aurangabad 1,359, Latur 1,313, Kolhapur 1,366, and Akola circle 1,176.

