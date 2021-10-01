Mumbai Covid Cases Rose 42% in Sept, But Deaths Down; Maharashtra Infections Dip

The monthly total of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, from August to September, increased by 42 percent, while the statewide caseload decreased by 33 percent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities said the September increase took place due to the relaxation of restrictions for travel and leisure industries, said a report in the Times of India.

BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare told TOI that train travel was permitted for vaccinated individuals from August 15, eateries opened, and social activities increased as a result of the Ganpati festival.

Covid-19 cases in September - 12,994 - are closer to the infections registered in July, 12,557, than what was seen in August - 9,166.

The number of deaths in Mumbai fell from 157 in August to 133 in September.

A civic hospital doctor told TOI that though the cases increased in September, “the rise wasn’t as steep or severe as feared.”

Moreover, while the number of active cases in the city has increased, hospital admissions have not. On Thursday, the city added 451 cases and seven deaths, bringing the overall number of cases to 7.42 lakh and 16,110 deaths.

“On September 1, there were 413 critical patients, and on September 29, there were 273,” the doctor told TOI. During the same time period, the number of ICU patients fell from 602 to 495.

Officials say that despite opening up sectors, instances in the state have remained low, indicating that the second wave is winding down. In addition, the number of fatalities in the state fell to 1,754 last month, down from 2,809 in August. In fact, September’s death toll is the lowest since February.

According to officials, the Ganpati season, which witnessed an increase in trips and social interaction, did not result in a significant increase in cases. “It has been about 1.5 months since we opened most sectors, and there has been no major increase in many regions." In addition, the state has actively vaccinated people in the last two months,” an official stated.

The case fatality rate fell to 1.3 percent in September, down from 1.76 percent in August. The official said that cities like Mumbai and Pune are still reporting a considerable number of cases, but the number of critical patients has decreased, therefore most of the patients are being treated at home or for a shorter period of time.

Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid-19 task team, told TOI the state’s monthly tally is the lowest in eight months (the January tally was 94,123).

He said vaccination has played a role in keeping the numbers down, but that individuals should not throw caution to the breeze and continue to wear masks.

He predicted that the third wave would not arrive until December or January, if at all, adding that the second dose immunisation must increase in order to mitigate the severity of any future Covid peak.

