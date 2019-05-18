Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai Cricket Association Fails to Clear Dues of Past Seven IPL Matches to Mumbai Police

In a reply to Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali, the Mumbai Police has revealed that it is yet to receive its fees of Rs 21.34 crore, including pending interest of Rs 5.61 crore.

IANS

Updated:May 18, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Cricket Association Fails to Clear Dues of Past Seven IPL Matches to Mumbai Police
File photo of an IPL match in Mumbai stadium.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has failed to clear the dues for seven Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons to the Mumbai Police which organises elaborate security for the IPL and other matches held here, as per an RTI revelation.

In a reply to Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali, the Mumbai Police has revealed that it is yet to receive its fees of Rs 21.34 crore, including pending interest of Rs 5.61 crore, due to it for providing security for IPL and other major cricket tourneys till 2018.

For the recently-concluded IPL season, the Mumbai Police provided full security to the teams, venues, players, etc. though the Home Ministry orders were pending and the last order expired on March 31, 2019.

"Assistant Commissioner of Police (coordination) Dilip Thorat has replied under the RTI Act that the outstanding amount includes fees for providing security for One Day Internationals, T-20 World Cup, Tests and Women's World Cup matches, all of which are pending and the amount keeps piling up," Galgali told IANS.

The police have not yet raised the bills for the IPL 2019 as no fresh orders have been received from the state government, but Galgali said they will do so shortly when the new government resolution is expected.

Last year's IPL security for nine matches cost the city police Rs 1.48 crore, but the MCA is yet to clear the bill, he pointed out.

"It is obligatory on the part of the MCA to immediately clear the dues of the police department for the prompt help the police provides by way of security and smooth conduct of the IPL. Even the police officers concerned must ensure that the bills are cleared within a reasonable period after the IPL is over," Galgali said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram