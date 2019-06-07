English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Cricketer Hacked to Death With Choppers, Manhunt On for Accused
Rakesh Panvar was with his girlfriend when three unknown persons pounced on them near Mahavir Petrol Pump in North-east Mumbai.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A cricketer-cum-coach from Bhandup was attacked with choppers near a petrol pump shortly before midnight, police said here on Friday.
Rakesh Panvar was with his girlfriend when three unknown persons pounced on them near Mahavir Petrol Pump in North-east Mumbai. According to a police official, a profusely bleeding and seriously injured Panvar was rushed to Mulund General hospital where he was declared brought dead.
"We have registered a case of murder against three unknown persons and a manhunt is on," said the official.
