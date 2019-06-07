Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai Cricketer Hacked to Death With Choppers, Manhunt On for Accused

Rakesh Panvar was with his girlfriend when three unknown persons pounced on them near Mahavir Petrol Pump in North-east Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Cricketer Hacked to Death With Choppers, Manhunt On for Accused
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: A cricketer-cum-coach from Bhandup was attacked with choppers near a petrol pump shortly before midnight, police said here on Friday.

Rakesh Panvar was with his girlfriend when three unknown persons pounced on them near Mahavir Petrol Pump in North-east Mumbai. According to a police official, a profusely bleeding and seriously injured Panvar was rushed to Mulund General hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"We have registered a case of murder against three unknown persons and a manhunt is on," said the official.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram