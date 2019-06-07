Mumbai Cricketer Hacked to Death With Choppers, Manhunt On for Accused

Mumbai: A cricketer-cum-coach from Bhandup was attacked with choppers near a petrol pump shortly before midnight, police said here on Friday.

Rakesh Panvar was with his girlfriend when three unknown persons pounced on them near Mahavir Petrol Pump in North-east Mumbai. According to a police official, a profusely bleeding and seriously injured Panvar was rushed to Mulund General hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"We have registered a case of murder against three unknown persons and a manhunt is on," said the official.