Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: NCB Arrests 4 More Accused, Total 12 So Far

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested four more accused in alleged connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. The anti-drugs agency had earlier arrested eight accused in the case out of which three, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, were sent to NCB custody till October 7.

Those arrested today will be produced before a court in Mumbai.

After raiding the Goa-bound Cordelia Cruise ship, the NCB has registered case under Section 8 (c) 27 of NDPS Act 1985. “Earlier, eight accused have been arrested in these cases. In these cases, the following persons - Abdul Qadir Abdul Qayyum Sheikh (30), Shreyas Surendra Nair (23), Manish Udayaraj Darya (26) and Avin Dinanath Sahu (30) - were arrested today and taken to JJ Hospital for medical treatment at 12.34 pm. They have been brought back to NCB office at 13.46 am after receiving medical treatment," the NCB said.

The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that “shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. However, Aryan Khan’s lawyer claimed no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have been booked under sections 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs), 20(b) (punishment for contravention of cannabis), 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotics or drugs) read with section 35 of the NDPS.

Under the Act, possession of up to one kg is termed as ‘small quantity’ of cannabis, while a seizure of over 20 kg is considered as ‘commercial quantity’. For charas/hashish, the Act says small quantity is up to 100 grams while commercial quantity is one kg or more. As per the arrest memo of the NCB, a seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MDMA, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash was made after the raid on the ship.

The NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard.

