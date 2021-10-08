Mumbai Cruise Ship Drug Seizure: NCB Arrests Nigerian National; 18 Held So Far

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Nigerian national in connection with alleged seizure of drugs from a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

It took the number of arrested persons in the case — which includes Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan — to 18.

Nigerian national Chinedu Igwe was arrested from suburban Andheri on Wednesday, and 40 tablets of Ecstasy were found from his possession, an NCB official said.Before that, on the same day, the agency arrested Achit Kumar from suburban Powai and a small quantity of "hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis" was seized from his possession, he said.

An NCB team on Saturday conducted a raid on a cruise in mid-sea near Mumbai on receipt of information that drugs were being used at a party onboard.

The agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid.

On Thursday, a court remanded Aryan Khan and seven others who were arrested earlier in 14-day judicial custody, rejecting the NCB's demand for their further remand for probe.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.