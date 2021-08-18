CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Mumbai: CSMT-Vadala Local Train Services on Harbour Line Suspended Due to Tech Glitch
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: CSMT-Vadala Local Train Services on Harbour Line Suspended Due to Tech Glitch

Currently, local train services in Mumbai are operational for essential and emergency workers, who travel with an ID card. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Currently, local train services in Mumbai are operational for essential and emergency workers, who travel with an ID card. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The services were suspended around 3 pm due to some technical issue in holding power in overhead wire near Vadala station, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said.

Mumbai: Suburban train services between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala stations on the Harbour line were temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to some technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said. The services were suspended around 3 pm due to some technical issue in holding power in overhead wire near Vadala station, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said. A technical team is trying to rectify the problem and services between the CSMT and Vadala stations are likely to resume soon, he said.

"But services on Kurla-Panvel and Vadala-Panvel/Goregaon sections are running as usual during this period," Sutar added. Harbour corridor provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs from South Mumbai. Trains ply between CSMT-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations on this line.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 18, 2021, 19:24 IST