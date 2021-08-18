Mumbai: CSMT-Vadala Local Train Services on Harbour Line Suspended Due to Tech Glitch

Mumbai: Suburban train services between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala stations on the Harbour line were temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to some technical issue, the Central Railway (CR) said. The services were suspended around 3 pm due to some technical issue in holding power in overhead wire near Vadala station, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said. A technical team is trying to rectify the problem and services between the CSMT and Vadala stations are likely to resume soon, he said.

"But services on Kurla-Panvel and Vadala-Panvel/Goregaon sections are running as usual during this period," Sutar added. Harbour corridor provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs from South Mumbai. Trains ply between CSMT-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations on this line.

