Mumbai Cylinder Blast: 4 Injured After Explosion in Andheri, Fire Brigade on Spot
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Cylinder Blast: 4 Injured After Explosion in Andheri, Fire Brigade on Spot

Representative image

Representative image

The blaze erupted around 9.40 am due to a cylinder blast in the godown located on Yari Road in Versova area of the western suburb.

Four people were injured after a major fire broke out in a godown where LPG cylinders were kept in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 9.40 am due to a cylinder blast in the godown located on Yari Road in Versova area of the western suburb, they said.

Four people were injured and they taken to the nearby Cooper Hospital, a civic official said. At least eight fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that firefighting is still on.

(This is a developing story.)


