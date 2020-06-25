INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mumbai 'Dabbavala' Succumbs to Coronavirus; Association Seeks Help for Tiffin Carrier Community In State

Image for representation. (Reuters)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Coronavirus has claimed the life of a 39-year-old 'dabbawala' (tiffin carrier) in Mumbai, the first from the fraternity to succumb to the infection, an officer-bearer said on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar, said that he died due to the infection at Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening.

"He was a resident of Malad, where coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharp increase. He is survived by his wife and a five year-old son," he said. His wife has been quarantined now, Talekar said.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business of the city's dabbawalas has been severely impacted as they depend on lakhs of daily customers. "Since the last four months, dabbawalas have been facing financial problems as they do not have enough money to survive.

I urge the state government to do something for this community," Talekar said.

