INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Dancer Bar For 'Special Customers' Raided, 19 Arrested

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A dance bar that was operating despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Goregaon in Mumbai was raided on Saturday by a special squad of the zonal DCP, police said. Eleven women were rescued while 15 customers and four bar staff were arrested, said Zone XI Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur.

Mumbai: A dance bar that was operating despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Goregaon in Mumbai was raided on Saturday by a special squad of the zonal DCP, police said. Eleven women were rescued while 15 customers and four bar staff were arrested, said Zone XI Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur.

The bar was operating without permission and our probe has found it was being operated for “special customers”, the DCP said. Bangur Nagar police has registered a case and are probing further, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 10, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
Next Story
Loading