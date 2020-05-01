Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Among 130 Red Zones Designated by Centre for Lockdown After May 3

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, designating all metropolitan cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad) into the 'no activity' zone even after the lockdown ends on May 3.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, where more stringent restrictions will be enforced post May 3. However, there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the maximum number of red zones at 19 and 14 respectively, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12 and all of Delhi's 11 districts marked as 'no activity' zones.

Among Mumbai's suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Mumbai suburban have been designated as red zones. Other districts in Maharashtra in this category are Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Raigad.

In Uttar Pradesh, Delhi's NCR region, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been marked as red zone, while Ghaziabad is in the orange category. Other regions include the state capital of Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura and Bareilly.

Delhi's other NCR, Gurgaon — which comes under Haryana — has been marked in orange zone.

Here's the full list accessed by CNN-News18:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365