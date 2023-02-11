CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Get Cooler Starting Today; Fire Breaks Out in Delhi Bank, No Casualties

Live now

Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Get Cooler Starting Today; Fire Breaks Out in Delhi Bank, No Casualties

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: The night temperature would will fall by one degree while the day temperature would drop by 2-3 degrees in Mumbai, a weather expert on Friday said

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 08:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Weather experts on Friday said that the city’s daily temperature would dip marginally in the next 48 hours and stay for three more days (File photo: PTI)

Mumbai, Delhi LIVE Updates: Mumbai's temperature is likely to dip for the next three days, even as the city has been experiencing warmer days. Weather experts on Friday said that the city 's daily temperature would dip marginally in the next 48 hours and stay for three more days, as per Indian Express. The night temperature would will fall by one degree while the day temperature would drop by 2-3 degrees, an expert said. Meanwhile in Delhi, a fire broke out at a PNB bank branch in Karol Bagh area at around 5am today. 16 fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire, as per ANI. No casualties were reported

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 11, 2023 08:24 IST

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Hello' To Mumbai From The Sky | On Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Mumbai on Friday to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and inaugurate two road projects. After the event, PM Modi posted a video on Facebook, apparently shot from his plane, and wrote, “Hello again Mumbai!” READ MORE

Feb 11, 2023 08:16 IST

Delhi News Live Updates: Fire Breaks Out in Karol Bagh Bank

A fire broke out at a PNB bank branch in Karol Bagh area at around 5am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire, as per ANI. No casualties were reported and the reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

Feb 11, 2023 08:14 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Centre's Air Quality Panel Tightens Curbs on Use of DG Sets

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said diesel generator (DG) sets of capacity up to 800 kilowatt can be permitted for industrial and commercial operations in Delhi-NCR from May 15 only after their conversion to the dual fuel system (gas and diesel). However, their operations will continue to be restricted during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period, it said.

Feb 11, 2023 08:12 IST

Mumbai LIVE News: BMC Replies to Plea Alleging Medical Negligence

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday filed its reply to a plea filed by a resident of Andheri seeking compensation of Rs 36,000 for medical negligence at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid-19 Jumbo Centre. READ MORE

Feb 11, 2023 08:09 IST

Delhi News LIVE: G20 International Food Festival Starts Today

The two-day G20 International Food Festival starts at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday. The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is “Taste the World”. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the festival at 11:30 am today.

Feb 11, 2023 08:08 IST

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Bonds with Dawoodi Bohra Community | In Pics

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Dawoodi Bohra community at an inauguration event in Mumbai’s Marol on Thursday and was seen interacting with people from the community. PM Modi was also seen holding hands and talking with spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Bonds with Dawoodi Bohra Community | In Pics

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Bonds with Dawoodi Bohra Community | In Pics
(Photos: Special Arrangement)
Feb 11, 2023 08:02 IST

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Temperature to Drop Marginally, Next 3-4 Days to be Cooler

Mumbai’s temperature is likely to dip for the next three days, even as the city has been experiencing warmer days. Weather experts on Friday said that the city ’s daily temperature would dip marginally in the next 48 hours and stay for three more days, as per Indian Express. The night temperature would will fall by one degree while the day temperature would drop by 2-3 degrees, an expert said.

Feb 11, 2023 07:54 IST

Mumbai LIVE Updates: PM Modi Bonds With Dawoodi Bohra Community at Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, in Mumbai on Friday, said visiting the campus of the educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community is like visiting his own family. READ MORE

and the reason behind the fire is being ascertained. Read today’s latest news from Mumbai and Delhi live on News18.com.

Mumbai News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai on Friday, and said visiting the campus of the educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community is like visiting his own family. The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the community at the inauguration event at Marol in suburban Andheri and was seen interacting with people from the community. PM Modi was also seen holding hands and talking with spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday filed its reply to a plea filed by a resident of Andheri seeking compensation of Rs 36,000 for medical negligence at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid-19 Jumbo Centre. It said the petitioner had not objected to or raised any protest when the injections were being administered to him.

Delhi News

The two-day G20 International Food Festival starts at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday. The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is “Taste the World”. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the festival at 11:30 am today. Thousands of people are expected to attend the food festival. Proper security arrangements have been made. As many as 43 stalls will be put up at the festival, an official said on Friday. Four G20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival.

In Noida, a 35-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died after they were hit by a speeding train near here when they were crossing a closed barrier, police officials said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Soni Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, had de-boarded a sharing tempo at the closed railway crossing barrier at Chipiyana in the Bisrakh area along with her daughter Rajnandini around 2.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

