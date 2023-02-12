LIVE: Faster Delhi-Jaipur Route as PM Modi Inaugurates 1st Stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Today

Read more

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. The expressway will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states–Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra– and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

Delhi News

The winter is beginning to make an exit from the national capital, with the maximum temperature in Delhi set to hit 30 degrees Celsius in about a week, forecasts the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city witnessed a warm day on Saturday as the mercury settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average, according to the weather department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, IMD said adding that the relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 45 per cent, while the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 280 at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli is expected to continue in Delhi today as well. On Saturday, the Arvind Kejriwal government asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop the drive and announced a fresh demarcation exercise in the area.

DDA officials, however, said the demolition drive will continue. The DDA launched the demolition drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area on Friday, triggering protests from locals. The demolition drive will be carried out till March 9, according to officials.

Mumbai News

Mumbai on Saturday got two new Vande Bharat Express trains after PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. According to Indian Railways, the two new services are the first set of Vande Bharat trains which will run intra-state.

The two trains connect the pilgrim towns of Siddheshwar, Shirdi and Trimbakeshwar. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express also stops at Pune en route, taking a total of 3 hours and 5 minutes between Mumbai and Pune.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been rated among the five best-performing residential markets in the Asia Pacific in terms of annual price growth with a 7 per cent increase in rates in both cities, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank.

Furthermore, the city reported five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of coronavirus infections in the city to 11,55,289, while no fresh death tied to the viral disease was recorded in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a bulletin.

