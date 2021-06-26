Updated Level-3 Rules for Mumbai Kicks in: What's Open, Shut and Partially Allowed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has officially passed the order for Mumbai to stay in level three of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Maharashtra. This came hours after the state government announced to tighten the curbs following the death of an 80-year-old Ratnagiri resident from Delta plus variant.

Though Mumbai fulfils the criteria of level 1 restrictions (near unlock) based on the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage, as per the earlier plan of Uddhav government. However, the administration tweaked the previous plan and introduced ‘state-level trigger’ rule for curbs.

According to the new guidelines, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them. The weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy formula for lifting restrictions will no longer be followed.

With the New Rules Kicking in, Here’s What’s Allowed in Mumbai

• Shops selling essential goods will be allowed to function till 4 pm on all days, while establishments selling non-essential items can operate till 4 pm on weekdays.

• Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays, following which only takeaway and parcel services will be allowed.

• Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed. But e-commerce services like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart are allowed.

• A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed for weddings, while only 20 people can attend funerals. Social and cultural gathering are allowed with 50 percent capacity on weekdays.

• Gyms and salons can also stay open till 4 pm. Customers will be allowed on appointment-basis and no air-conditioners will be used.

• Public transport buses are allowed with full capacity but no passenger will be permitted to stand. Local trains are allowed too but only for medical, essential workers and women (additional restrictions may be imposed).

• Private offices are allowed till 4 pm on all days, except the exempted category while attendance at government and private offices is capped at 50 percent.

• Public places, grounds for walks and cycling can remain open from 5 to 9 am every day and outdoor sports are allowed between 5 to 9 am and 6 to 9 pm.

• Films shoots are allowed in a bubble and no movement outside is allowed after 5 pm.

• In case of construction activity, only onsite labourers will be allowed to work. Others have to leave the site by 4 pm.

• Gatherings are prohibited till 5 pm (jamav bandi) and movement is restricted after 5 pm (sanchar bandi).

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the state has 21 patients infected with the Delta Plus variant of which one died.

The new order notes that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG)’s has designated the Delta Plus strain a ‘Variant of Concern’ due to its alarming characteristics — increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here