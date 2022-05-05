CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Dharavi Reports First Covid-19 Case Since March 17

A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

With this, Dharavi's overall tally of COVID-19 cases reached 8,653, while its death toll stood at 419

Mumbai’s slum colony Dharavi reported a new coronavirus case on Wednesday, its first infection since March 17, a Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) official said. The official said the slum-dominated area, once a coronavirus hotspot, has witnessed the first coronavirus infection since March 17.

With this, Dharavi’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases reached 8,653, while its death toll stood at 419, according to the BMC official.

The official said the BM’s G North ward, that houses Dharavi, now has six active COVID-19 cases – three in Dadar, two in Mahim and one in Dharavi.

first published:May 05, 2022, 07:11 IST