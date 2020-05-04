Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Doc 'Sexually Assaults' Male Patient of Covid-19; Infection Fear Saves Him from Immediate Arrest, Quarantined at Home

Agripada police as said that the accused is in quarantine inside his home in an apartment block in Thane, and is being monitored.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai: A day after joining hospital, a 34-year-old doctor allegedly assaulted a male patient of Covid-19 in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital. However, instead of being arrested, the accused has been placed under house quarantine due to fears of contracting the infection.

According to a report in Indian Express, the incident occurred on May 1 around 9:30 am. They quoted Agripada police as saying that the accused is in quarantine inside his home in an apartment block in Thane, and is being monitored.

Meanwhile, the hospital has sacked the accused. "The doctor was on his first day of duty, having joined the previous day. Following the receipt of information of misconduct and as per protocol, the administration immediately informed the police. The services of the doctor were terminated," the report quoted the hospital statement.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life), based on a complaint from the hospital’'s HR head.

"We have registered the case on the basis of what the HR manager has said in his statement. He told us that the accused was interviewed on April 28 and 29 following which he was hired by the hospital, and April 30 was his first day at work. He committed the offence on the second day," a police officer was quoted as saying by IE.

